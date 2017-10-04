Authorities Searching For Seventh Suspect In Prostitution Sting

Authorities have charged but are still searching for the last of the seven suspects involved in a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.

18-year-old Jeremy Jason-Lee Graham, of Oklahoma, is charged with one count of prostitution and fleeing a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Graham arrived at the undercover location on his 18th birthday with Andrew Baylee Graham, who was arrested and charged. Police say Jeremy fled the scene.

7 individuals total have been charged in connection with the sting.

A warrant is out for Jeremy’s arrest.