Vegas Gunman Visited Philippines At Least Twice

Updated: 7:12 a.m.

Officials say Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock had been stockpiling guns since 1982 and bought 33 firearms in the last year. Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, tells ``CBS This Morning'' on Wednesday that Paddock purchased 33 firearms, mostly rifles, between October 2016 and Sept. 28, three days before he opened fire on a concert crowd. The attack killed 59 people and wounded more than 500. Snyder said authorities wouldn't get notified of the purchase of rifles, but would get notified if there was a multiple sale of two or more handguns in one purchase. Snyder said Paddock had rigged 12 semi-automatic rifles with devices that allowed the guns to fire like an automatic weapon.

***

A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.

The official said Paddock visited the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, around his birthday, staying for five to six days on both occasions. There were no immediate details available about those trips.

The Filipino official was not authorized to discuss the trips publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Immigration documents show Marilou Danley had been abroad for weeks and was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd, killing 59.

A U.S. law enforcement official says FBI agents met Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night.