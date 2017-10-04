Algona Community School District Cancels School Wednesday Due To Threat

A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to a family friend and co-worker
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to a family friend and co-worker
Authorities have charged but are still searching for the last of the seven suspects involved in a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.
Authorities have charged but are still searching for the last of the seven suspects involved in a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.
A 49-year-old Jackson man is charged in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation out of Jackson County.
A 49-year-old Jackson man is charged in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation out of Jackson County.
A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.
A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.
23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.
23-year-old Challer Douglas Wadsley is accused of firing a shotgun at a woman's car early Monday morning.