Algona Community School District Cancels School Wednesday Due To Threat

The Algona Community School District has canceled all classes today in response to a threat against the school system.

Superintendent Marty Fonley says the district was notified of the threat by local law enforcement just after 10 p.m. last night.

Details on the threat haven’t been released.

Fonley says since the credibility of the threat couldn’t be determined before the school day today, administration and law enforcement decided to cancel school to ensure the safety of students.

The school district and Algona Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.