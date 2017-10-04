KEYC - Minneapolis Stabbing Victim Apparently Knew Attacker

Minneapolis Stabbing Victim Apparently Knew Attacker

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Police say a man fatally stabbed near a light rail station in Minneapolis apparently knew his attacker. 
     The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died Tuesday night. Police say part of the crime was captured on surveillance cameras. It happened near the entrance to the Lake Street light rail station about 7:15 p.m. 
     Investigators say the victim and suspect are known to each other. There have been no arrests. 