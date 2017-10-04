Pres. Trump Budget Chiefs Say No Bailout For Puerto Rico Debt

The White House's budget director says Puerto Rico shouldn't expect a federal bailout of its debt even after President Donald Trump spoke of the need to ``wipe out'' that red ink as part of the island's recovery after Hurricane Maria.

Mick Mulvaney tells reporters that the administration plans to send Congress a disaster aid package that'll include money for the U.S. territory.

But Mulvaney says: ``We are not going to be offering a bailout for Puerto Rico or for its current bondholders.''

Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that federal officials would have to look at Puerto Rico's debt structure and ``we're going to have to wipe that out.''

Before the hurricane, Puerto Rico's government was negotiating with creditors to restructure a portion of its $73 billion in debt.