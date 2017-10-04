St. Cloud Church, City Settle Tiny House Dispute

A St. Cloud church has reached an agreement with the city over a tiny house built to shelter the homeless.

St. John's Episcopal Church filed a federal lawsuit after the city zoning board denied a request for a permit to locate the 123-square-foot house on church property. The case was based on a federal law that allows churches greater property use rights and limits zoning interference.

The St. Cloud Times reports an attorney for the church, Robert Feigh, says the city has approved a permit for a larger replacement house to be built that is compliant with state building codes. The tiny house will be removed when the 384-square-foot house is completed.