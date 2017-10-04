KEYC - Small Plane Crashes North of Airport in Eden Prairie

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of the crash north of Flying Cloud Airport and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie. The Star Tribune reports the plane went down outside Resurrection Life Church about 11 a.m.

