KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Gear Up For the Mankato River Ramble

MIDDAY EXPERT: Gear Up For the Mankato River Ramble

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Justin Rinehart with Nicollet Bike Shop joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with suggested things you should bring along if you're participating in the Mankato River Ramble. The Ramble takes place Sunday, October 8  and lets riders choose a 12 to an over 50 mile ride through the Mankato area. Rinehart suggested bringing a jacket, water bottle & a helmet is required during the event. For more about the event, click here. 