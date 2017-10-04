MIDDAY EXPERT: Gear Up For the Mankato River Ramble

A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
The Algona Community School District has canceled all classes today in response to a threat against the school system.
The Algona Community School District has canceled all classes today in response to a threat against the school system.
A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.
A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.
A 49-year-old Jackson man is charged in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation out of Jackson County.
A 49-year-old Jackson man is charged in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation out of Jackson County.
Authorities have charged but are still searching for the last of the seven suspects involved in a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.
Authorities have charged but are still searching for the last of the seven suspects involved in a prostitution sting in Blue Earth County Saturday.
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to a family friend and co-worker
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to a family friend and co-worker