Marshall Tigers Off To Perfect Start In 2017

An explosive offense featuring two of the top players in the state paired with a stingy defense is a formula for success.



Through five weeks, the Marshall football team is perfect on the season outscoring opponents 291–13.



For a second straight year, the Tigers are eyeing an undefeated regular season.



"It's awesome, I mean the last two years, we've had an offensive line that's second to none, and we've got wide receivers and tight ends that can catch the ball, and make plays with the ball," said Trey Lance, senior quarterback.



"We're different, but I'm happy where we're at, of course we lose Blaise Andries and Reece Winkelman, two D1 kids, but we've had a lot of kids step up. Trey Lance is really taking charge of the offense, and Jefferson is a great weapon for us too. We have a lot of different players involved, and our defense is getting better all the time," said Terry Bahlmann, Tigers head coach.

Coming into this year, there were question marks on defense, but that unit's dominated shutting out its first four opponents while only holding a high powered Waseca offense to just two scores.

"Our defense has done a fantastic job all year, we had nine guys at new positions and we're a bit undersized, but we just like to fly to the football, and they keep getting better," said Bahlmann.

The Tigers will try to make it six wins in a row this Friday when the squad plays at St. Peter.

--KEYC News 12 Sports