THRIVE: Preventing Trips And Falls

The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.

Mankato Clinic Family Physician Rich Peller says, "It helps their strength, it helps their balance so of course if you're already in your late 60s, 70s and 80s its too late for that but people who are in their 50s and 60s can help prevent that as they are going on."

Some medications can cause you to be light headed which can increase your chances for blurred vision.. along with that making sure your vision is up to par.

Peller says, "If people are starting to get cataracts and not seeing quite so clearly. That makes a big difference because if you think that the step is 6 inches and its really 8 inches and you catch the edge of your toe then all of a sudden you're going down and breaking your wrists or things like that."

Making changes around your home can lead to a safer area.

The biggest place this is seen in the home is in the bathroom.

Peller says, "When the floor is wet and slippery. Especially the ones that are combination tub and shower where people kind of have to step up and then they put their foot on the ground so again half in half out so one foot on either side slips and of course everything in the bathrooms hard porcelain so whatever they are landing on is not going to be a good landing zone."

Adding a clamp to the sides of tubs is one way to help avoid that.

