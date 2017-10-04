THRIVE: Drinking Adequate Amount Of Water

Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.