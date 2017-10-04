Chris Vang-Xiong Eats His Way to 2017 Homecoming Fire & Ice Contest Champion

A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
The Algona Community School District has canceled all classes today in response to a threat against the school system.
A Filipino official says Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.
A 49-year-old Jackson man is charged in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation out of Jackson County.
An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.
A Minnesota man has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the shooting in Las Vegas, according to a family friend and co-worker
