Chris Vang-Xiong Eats His Way to 2017 Homecoming Fire & Ice Contest Champion

As Homecoming festivities continue this week on the campus of MSU.



Today's agenda gave students an opportunity to fill their stomachs.



The "fire and ice" competition has been held for more than a decade.

Five scoops of ice cream were brought out first, and many struggled with brain freeze, with only the top three from each round advancing.

Of the nine contestants left, ten hot wings stood between them and the crown.

Competitors drank milk to help power through and eventually, with assistance from eating spicy foods as a kid, a champion was crowned.



Champion Chris Vang-Xiong said "I actually grew up eating spicy foods. So, my tolerance for it is really high, so it was nothing to me at all."



More than 20 students took on the brave task this year.

Next on the Homecoming events list is the "Lipsync & Coronation" tonight at seven at Bresnan Arena.

For a complete list of events throughout the week, visit mnsu.edu/homecoming.

- KEYC 12