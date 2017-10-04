Prep Athlete: McKenna Buisman

With 12 wins and three draws the Mankato West girls soccer team is on a historic roll with just one game remaining in the regular season.



At the heart of all of this success is a player that's showcased great form all year long.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why McKenna Buisman is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

Senior forward McKenna Buisman has built quite the resume while at Mankato West.

The playmaker recently broke a couple of school records for career assists and points.



"She really sees the field well, and so that's where she's been chalking up a lot of assists to go along with her goals. She sees it and evaluates her opportunity versus somebody else. She knows if she has the best option to score or if someone else does, and she'll deliver the ball to someone else to finish if she doesn't," said Crissy Makela, Mankato West head coach.

Buisman's one of the top players in Minnesota with an ability to create chances out of nothing.



"When I was a sophomore, I began playing for REV and that really improved my technical game, I think that was a big part of bringing that back here, being able to play quickly. Win balls out of the midfield and being a connector for our team, which I think is a huge part of getting all the assists, and just being able to find other players," said McKenna Buisman, prep athlete.

"She's just such a nice player to be around. Certainly there's the soccer aspect of her, but she's also very humble. She doesn't talk about her stats or accomplishments. She is really focused on how the team wins. That's a great asset to have, and she's first division one athlete to come through the program that we've had," said Makela.

The attacker's graduating early and will attend the University of Minnesota starting in January where she'll continue her soccer career as a Golden Gopher.

"I'm so excited, my life has revolved around soccer since I was a young age, so to be able to continue that as a college athlete is super exciting for me," said Buisman.

Buisman's high level of play throughout her high school career is why she's out KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.