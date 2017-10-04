Marshall Teen Mastering The Art Of The Illusion

Whether you call them magicians or illusionists, the timeless showmen pulling rabbits out of hats or making their pretty assistants disappear... are great examples of mastering a difficult skill.

One Marshall teen has managed to make a name for himself already, and stopped by the studio to talk to KEYC News 12's Ryan Gustafson on Wednesday.

Jett Skrien:

I'm a high school senior right now, so I'm currently in school every day. But out of school I get to perform shows all around. We've done Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin... performing for corporate events, Christmas parties, fairs and festivals in the summertime.

My favorite part about doing magic and illusions is the crowd reactions. It's so fun to be able to stand up on stage in front of all these people, all the energy, the applause.



Everything coming at you on stage. It really gets you excited to perform, as well as meeting all the people. After the show you get to shake hands and say hello and it's great to meet the people that come out to watch.

My assistant is my sister Lisi. She's fantastic. She's a vital role in the show. I need her. All the illusions, bring props on and off stage. The most important thing is her ability to go with the flow and her natural performing instincts.

I hope to continue magic throughout my entire life. I love performing. It's something I really want to continue. Right after high school I'll probably go to a college to study theater which ties right in with magic.

Magic is a lot of performance. It is a performing art. A lot of it is telling the jokes, bringing the comedy, having fun. Not all the show is magic. It's a lot of talking, interaction. There is a big part that is the magic, the slight of hand. Trying to trick people.



-- KEYC News 12