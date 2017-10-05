16-Year-Old Charged In Algona School Threat Case

A 16-year-old from Algona is charged for allegedly making a threat against Algona High School Tuesday night.

School was canceled for the entire Algona Community School District yesterday as a result of the threat.

The Algona Police Department isn’t releasing the extent of the threat, but did say it was made in a social media post.

Authorities began investigating after a resident brought the post to the attention of the police department late Tuesday night.

The suspect is charged with a felony threat of terrorism and is currently being held pending further juvenile court proceedings. No other suspects were involved in the incident.