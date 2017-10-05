Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District Increasing Security After Suspicious Incident

The Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District is ramping up its security measures after a suspicious incident.

Superintendent Tara Paul says a student shared a concerning text message, which included a coded message with school staff around 11:30 a.m. yesterday.

Using an unofficial decoding website, Paul says the message may have indicated sentiments of a shooting.

Paul says the message did not contain similar language as that involved in other school threats circulating across the state of Iowa this week.

While ELC was not specifically named in the text, the word 'school' was.

And that has the district and the Estherville Police Department putting extra security measures in place.

Paul says wand metal detectors will be used at the high school beginning this morning, along with an increased police presence in all buildings over the next few weeks.