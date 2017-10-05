Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District Increasing Security After Suspicious Incident

The intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue has long been a concern for motorists.
The intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue has long been a concern for motorists.
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
A 64-year-old Minnesota man faces his 28th DWI charge
A St. Cloud church has reached an agreement with the city over a tiny house built to shelter the homeless.
A St. Cloud church has reached an agreement with the city over a tiny house built to shelter the homeless.
An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.
An eastern Minnesota man has been sentenced under a new state law that seeks to hold people accountable for revenge porn.
Justin Rinehart with Nicollet Bike Shop joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with suggested things you should bring along if you're participating in the Mankato River Ramble.
Justin Rinehart with Nicollet Bike Shop joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with suggested things you should bring along if you're participating in the Mankato River Ramble.
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.
October 3rd marks the end of Blue Earth Wal-Mart's 30-year run. Now it's up to local businesses to fill the absence.