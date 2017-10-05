Shakopee Woman Injured In Le Sueur County Car Accident

A 50-year-old Shakopee woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident in Le Sueur County.

It happened just before 8 last night.

The State Patrol says Toni Marie Eggersgluss was northbound on Highway 13 near Waterville Township when her vehicle went off the road into a ditch and crashed into a field approach.

She was taken from the scene to the hospital in Mankato with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.