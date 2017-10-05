Construction Of Highway 19 New Prague Turn Lanes Complete

After about a month of construction, the turn lanes at Le Sueur County Road 3 and Scott County Road 89 on Highway 19 are complete.

The project, which began on September 5, consisted of resurfacing the highway from the intersection of Alton Avenue in New Prague to the intersections with County Roads 3 and 89. The added turn lanes include a right-turn lane into Jeff Belzer’s Ford and a center left turn lane between County Road 3 and 89. It also included lighting at the intersections.

MnDOT says the work provides improved safety and mobility on Highway 19 and reduced crashes.

The total cost of the project was around $422,000.

Motorists are advised to take caution as crews put the finishing touches on Highway 19 during the next week.