Alliant Energy Announces Plan For Wind Farm In Northwest Iowa

Alliant Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in northwest Iowa.

The project will cover about 30,000 acres in neighboring Clay and Dickinson counties.

Officials say the 121 turbines planned for the project should produce enough power for 130,000 homes. Alliant estimates the project will provide more than $40 million in local tax benefits over its lifetime and provide $45 million in landowner payments over the next 25 years.