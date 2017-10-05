New Head Of ACLU-MN Says Protecting Constitution Is Critical

The new head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says he feels privileged to have a full-time job where he can be an activist for civil rights.

John Gordon was named executive director of the state's ACLU chapter Thursday. He's been an attorney in the Twin Cities for more than 40 years.

Gordon says he's taking over the organization at a critical time, when people feel their rights and liberties are threatened. He says the ACLU will remain a vigorous protector of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Gordon said the ACLU will continue to work on freedom of speech, immigrants' rights, racial justice and more. But the organization is also focusing on emerging issues such as policies surrounding body cameras.