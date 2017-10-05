Appeals Court Reverses Fatal Stabbing Conviction

A St. Paul woman convicted of killing her boyfriend last year will get another chance to prove her claim of self-defense.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed Natalie Pollard's conviction after finding errors in how a Ramsey County District Court jury was instructed. The Ramsey County attorney's office to decide whether it will retry her.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the county attorney's office has indicated it will do so if all the same witnesses are available to testify.

The 36-year-old woman was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for fatally stabbing Obinna Nwankpa. She argued at trial that she acted in self-defense after Nwankpa broke into her house.