Immigration Fight Ends To Keep Minnesota Father In US

A Minnesota husband and father of four who was backed by state and U.S. politicians in his bid to stay in the country has been deported to Guatemala, a country he left 25 years ago.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency denied a stay of deportation for Jacobo Gabriel-Tomas more than a week ago. His attorney and others, including members of Minnesota's congressional delegation, fought to keep the Worthington man from being deported. The Star Tribune says they sought a review from the acting director of ICE which was denied Wednesday.

Gabriel-Tomas was 16 when he entered the U.S. in 1993 and asked for asylum because of civil unrest in Guatemala. His application was denied and he lost an appeal in 2002. His traffic stop in 2013 caught the attention of immigration officials.