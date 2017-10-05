Immigration Fight Ends To Keep Minnesota Father In US

The Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District is ramping up its security measures after a suspicious incident.
A 16-year-old from Algona is charged for allegedly making a threat against Algona High School Tuesday night.
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.
A 50-year-old Shakopee woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident in Le Sueur County. It happened just before 8 last night.
The intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue has long been a concern for motorists.
Jett Skrien shows Mark Tarello his card
An explosive offense featuring two of the top players in the state paired with a stingy defense is a formula for success. Through five weeks, the Marshall football team is perfect on the season outscoring opponents 291–13.
A St. Cloud church has reached an agreement with the city over a tiny house built to shelter the homeless.
