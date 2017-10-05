Belle Plaine Teen Charged In Fatal Crash Involving Bicycle

A 16-year-old from Belle Plaine is charged in connection with a fatal car versus bicycle crash in Sibley County back in June.

Witnesses reported seeing Paige Narveson look down seconds before she struck and killed 56-year-old Phillip Ilg, of New Prague.

An investigation of Narveson's cell phone found she was on snapchat right up to the time of the crash.

Narveson had her provisional driver's license. That prohibits her from operating a vehicle while using a cell phone.

She has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of gross misdemeanor reckless driving.