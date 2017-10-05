Increase In Job Vacancies For 2017 Over Last Year

The hiring demand remains robust across the state, as job vacancies jump in the second quarter of the year.

That's according to a study released today by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota employers reported over 122,000 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2017, up 26 percent from a year ago.

Nearly 40 percent of the state's vacancies are found right here in Greater Minnesota.

Statewide, health care and social assistance accounted for 20 percent of the vacancies.

The median wage offer for all job vacancies sits at $14.39 per hour.