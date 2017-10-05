Visa Delay Cancels Activities Set For Somali Musician

A 16-year-old from Belle Plaine is charged in connection with a fatal car versus bicycle crash in Sibley County back in June.
The Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District is ramping up its security measures after a suspicious incident.
A 16-year-old from Algona is charged for allegedly making a threat against Algona High School Tuesday night.
A Minnesota man has been arrested in Nevada in a rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and critically injured two others.
Jett Skrien shows Mark Tarello his card
A 50-year-old Shakopee woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident in Le Sueur County. It happened just before 8 last night.
The intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue has long been a concern for motorists.
A Minnesota husband and father of four who was backed by state and U.S. politicians in his bid to stay in the country has been deported to Guatemala, a country he left 25 years ago.
