Walz Selects Flanagan as Lt. Gov. Candidate

Congressman Tim Walz has announced that Rep. Peggy Flanagan (DFL-St. Louis Park) will join his run for governor as the lieutenant governor candidate.

They will formally announce this decision at a campaign kickoff rally at the American Indian Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. They will follow the announcement with a statewide tour with stops in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth, Hibbing, Bemidji, Moorhead, and St. Cloud.

Walz and Flanagan will campaign on a theme of One Minnesota. Their core value is that no matter where in Minnesota you live or what your background is, everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

“I’m really excited to join this campaign,” Rep. Flanagan said. “Whether it’s the students in his classroom, the players on his team, or the soldiers that he served with, I think that Tim really sees the full humanity in the folks around him.”

“Peggy is going to make a wonderful lieutenant governor for the state of Minnesota,” Congressman Walz said. “Peggy’s vast knowledge and expertise will be something I rely on daily.”

Walz and Flanagan first met at Camp Wellstone in 2005, where she taught him how to knock on doors during his first Congressional run. They’ve maintained a friendship ever since.

Walz is a retired National Guardsman and a high school teacher from Mankato. He is the member of Congress from Minnesota’s First District. He is the second Democrat in 115 years to represent the district and has made caring for veterans a focus of his time in representing the people of southern Minnesota.

Flanagan is the state representative from Dist. 46A, representing St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Plymouth, and Medicine Lake. She is a partner with The Management Center, and trained progressive candidates on how to run for office at Wellstone Action for 10 years. If elected, Flanagan would be the first person of color ever to hold a constitutional office in Minnesota, and would be the highest ranking Native American state-level officeholder in U.S. history.

