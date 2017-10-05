KEYC - What To Do On Energy Efficiency Day

What To Do On Energy Efficiency Day

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Minnesota is already a leader in many aspects of energy efficiency.

And for you at home, it's recommended to do an energy audit to find out what can be done to improve energy efficiency.
 
There are a multitude of ways to save money on your energy bill, though you may need to get the energy audit to find out exactly what.

One thing for sure though, is getting the temperature inside under control.

