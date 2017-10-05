KEYC - MSU Crowns Homecoming Royalty

MSU Crowns Homecoming Royalty

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, Minn. -

Minnesota State University wrapped up their Homecoming Week with Coronation.

Before royalty was crowned campus organizations battled it out in a lip sync contest.

A winner of the lip sync was chosen by a panel of judges and finally at the end of the evening...the student body announced their choice for MSU royalty...Rosalin Cobb and Dustin Slaughter.

--KEYC News 12