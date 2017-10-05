Belle Plaine Girls/Mankato East Boys Win I-90 Invite

Down in Fairmont, the Cardinals were hosting the I-90 cross country invite at Cedar Creek Park.

On the girls side, the Cards are unbeaten and ranked third in Class A.

The last time Fairmont finished a season undefeated was all the way back in 1988.

This squad may very well accomplish that same feat with three talented runners finishing near the top of the pack in most races.

Thursday night, it's the eighth grader, Laura Thompson, separating from the pack and finishing in first with a time of 19:30.

Right behind her in second is teammate Sarah Krumholz setting a personal record at 19:34 with another Cardinal, Iliana Ramon, not too far behind! She finishes in fourth with a time of 19:43. Fairmont finishes in second though, scoring 53 points while Belle Plaine won the team competition with 48 points.

For the boys, Mankato East took top spot scoring 42, and St. James finished in second at 79.

