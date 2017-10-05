Prep Athletes: Carter Kopet & Austin Plonsky

Last season, the Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran football team appeared in its first ever state championship game, falling to 4-time defending state champion, Grand Meadow.
This year the Clippers picked up where they left off, thanks in large part to the senior duo of Carter Kopet and Austin Plonsky.
The quarterback and wide receiver are this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athletes of the Week.
Kopet is arguably one of the best athletes in the state. The Clipper is currently Minnesota's all-time leader in passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and total touchdowns.
Plonsky is Kopet's partner in crime, the target for many of the quarterback's milestones. Just last week, Plonsky made some history of his own.
The homecoming king hauled in his 42nd career touchdown reception surpassing current Minnesota Viking Michael Floyd in the state record books.