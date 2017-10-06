Authorities Investigate Possible Fraudulent Billing At Faribault Child Care Center

A woman from Blue Earth is among the many survivors of the Las Vegas shooting
A 16-year-old from Belle Plaine is charged in connection with a fatal car versus bicycle crash in Sibley County back in June.
Minnesota State University wrapped up their Homecoming Week with Coronation.
Following Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, questions are still looming, especially surrounding the accessory found on several of the gunman's rifles.
Authorities are investigating a child care center in Faribault accused of fraudulent billing.
The 4-H Motto is, "To Make the Best Better" and this week, Blue Earth County is celebrating 4-H youth who have made an impact on their community.
Legislative Republicans have voted to reject a new contract for Minnesota's 30,000 public employees.
