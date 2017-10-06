Authorities Investigate Possible Fraudulent Billing At Faribault Child Care Center

Authorities are investigating a child care center in Faribault accused of fraudulent billing.

Faribault Police and Rice County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Human Services recently searched the Hyatt Daycare & Learning Center on Cardinal Avenue in Faribault.

Authorities say there were no children at the center when officers arrived.

According to Faribault Police, the investigation is focused solely on possible fraudulent billing of the Child Care Assistance Program. No allegations of child neglect or abuse are involved.

The Child Care Assistance Program is funded by federal, state and local tax dollars. It’s designed to provide reduced or no cost child care to low-income families.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The case is expected to presented to the Rice County Attorney’s Office when complete.