Owatonna Man Injured In Steele County Accident

An Owatonna man is injured in an accident in Steele County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. last night.

The State Patrol says 24-year-old Bobby Smitty, of Owatonna, was eastbound on Highway 30 and 27-year-old Logan Busho, of Ellendale was northbound on the exit ramp from I-35.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided.

Smitty suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Busho was not injured.