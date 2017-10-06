Man Fatally Shot By St. Paul Police During Confrontation

Police in St. Paul have fatally shot a man they say had fired a gun at a woman with five young children nearby.

Authorities say the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Thursday in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood after a woman fled from a house, called 911 and told dispatchers the man had shot at her.

Sgt. Mike Ernster says that as the suspect fled from the house, police pursued him and shots were fired during a confrontation. Ernster says a gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which handles police shootings, was on the scene late into the night. Ernster says the St. Paul officers involved were wearing body cameras that will be examined by investigators.