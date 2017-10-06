Man Fatally Shot By St. Paul Police During Confrontation

A woman from Blue Earth is among the many survivors of the Las Vegas shooting
Police in a Minneapolis suburb are investigating the deaths of two young people whose bodies were found in vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.
A 16-year-old from Belle Plaine is charged in connection with a fatal car versus bicycle crash in Sibley County back in June.
Minnesota State University wrapped up their Homecoming Week with Coronation.
An Owatonna man is injured in an accident in Steele County. It happened just after 5 p.m. last night.
Authorities are investigating a child care center in Faribault accused of fraudulent billing.
A construction worker has died in a fall at a co-op elevator in western Minnesota.
Legislative Republicans have voted to reject a new contract for Minnesota's 30,000 public employees.
