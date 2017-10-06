Police: Deaths Of 2 People Appears To Be Accidental

Police in a Minneapolis suburb are investigating the deaths of two young people whose bodies were found in vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.

Coon Rapids police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday about 3:30 p.m. on a report of two people passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived and determined the two were deceased.

Capt. Jon Urquhart says it appears the deaths are accidental, but he wasn't more specific. The victims are a 22-year-old man from Ham Lake and a 20-year-old woman from Andover.

The Anoka County Sheriff and the Midwest Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.