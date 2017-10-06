Minnesota Man Convicted In North Dakota Drug-Related Killing

A federal court jury in Fargo has convicted a Minnesota man in a drug-related homicide at a Grand Forks truck stop last year.

Thirty-five-year-old Modesto Torrez, of Angus, Minnesota, was found guilty Thursday of several charges including drug counts and murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, after a five-day trial. He's to be sentenced Dec. 1.

Torrez was accused of ordering a hit on 24-year-old Austin Forsman in March 2016. The woman accused of killing Forsman, Krystal Feist, pleaded guilty in February.

U.S. Attorney Chris Myers says Torrez also led a conspiracy to traffic meth in the area. Thirteen people were indicted in connection with the ring.