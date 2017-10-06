Man Dies In Fall From Co-op Elevator Platform In Wilkin County

A construction worker has died in a fall at a co-op elevator in western Minnesota.

Authorities say the 21-year-old man fell about 150 feet from a platform at the Wheaton Dumont co-op elevator in the Wilkin County community of Tenney Thursday afternoon.

The victim was working with two other men and they were adjusting another platform when the accident occurred. The man who died worked for Gateway Building Systems of Fergus Falls.