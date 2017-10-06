Farm Rescue Nonprofit Marks Milestone With 500th Aid Case

The Farm Rescue farm aid nonprofit in the Plains has reached another milestone.

The organization this week is delivering donated hay to south central North Dakota rancher Doug Bichler. He lost his right arm in a hay baling machine accident this past summer, while also dealing with devastating drought.

It's the 500th case for Farm Rescue since it was started in 2005.

Farm Rescue provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers in need in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska. Founder Bill Gross says he considers it an honor to have been able to help 500 farm families who have experienced crises.

Bichler is still recovering from his ordeal and says the assistance from Farm Rescue will help him keep his herd of cattle through the winter.