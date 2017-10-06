GreenSeam Seeking Board of Governors Applicants

In an effort to expand its initiative GreenSeam is looking for applicants for its Board of Governors.



The committee is seeking leaders who are part of ag–related businesses to serve as a liaison to GreenSeam.

They are looking to select 20 applicants.



"We really want to grow our existing businesses in our communities, in our region, and we want to help these companies here to expand but we also want to attract new. So to be a part of this board of governors you get to be in that conversation at the front lines really hearing and seeing and knowing what's going on out there," Director of GreenSeam, Sam Ziegler says.



Nominations are due by Wednesday, October 11.

If you'd like to learn more about the opportunity or how to apply online visit the GreenSeam website.