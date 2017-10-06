Mankato Fire Preparing For Open House

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is preparing to kick off Fire Prevention Week this Sunday with an open house at the Public Safety Center.

Activities include a live fire display, fire hose and vehicle extrication demonstrations, as well as touring the firehouse and trying on gear.

This year's message is "Every second counts: Plan two ways out!", designed to raise awareness about having a home escape plan.

Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says, "We'll be working on promoting that. Making sure children work with their parents on developing their home escape plans. That way if there is a fire, they're better prepared to get out safely."

The open house runs from noon to 3:30 at the Mankato Public Safety Center.

