PICK OF THE LITTER: Gracie Needs A Family

Today's Pick of the Litter is Gracie, a 3 1/2-month-old kitten who was the only one to survive in her litter of five. She and her entire litter fell ill at about 10 weeks old, but Gracie survived. Laurel with BENCHS also spoke about a few diseases among young kittens that can be dangerous. For more information on Gracie, call 507-627-6373.