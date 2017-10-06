Marshall Man Is Driving Miss Daisy Around the Country

Most of us wouldn't want to go anywhere without our pets.

Even if it means taking them to work.

When Evan Peterson adopted Daisy from the Humane Society, he knew he'd have a new companion.

"I've been driving Miss Daisy for 10.5 years."

In that span, they've traveled near and far, but always together.

Peterson says, "She's been to every major city and on every major highway."

Logging a lot of miles, even in dog years.

Peterson says, "We've gone over a million miles."

A million miles, and a million stories.

"She remembers the places that give her treats."

And Evan knows that Daisy always has his back.

"If we ever park and someone comes near the truck, she will bark and bark and bark."

Creating a lifelong friendship, no matter where the journey of life takes them.

-KEYC News 12