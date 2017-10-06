Three MSU Exchange Students Killed in Crash in Wisconsin

Three German exchange students at MSU are killed in a car accident in Wisconsin.

According to a statement from MSU, the three women were on personal travel in Sparta, Wisconsin this past Sunday night.

The students, Laura Prechtel, Melina Orfanidis and Christine Damer joined the MSU community at the beginning of the fall semester for a one-semester study abroad opportunity.

The crash happened when their vehicle struck a deer, slowed down, and was hit by a semi.

-KEYC News 12