Greater Mankato Growth Provides Online Profiles Of School Board Candidates

The School Board election for the Mankato Area Public Schools is a month away. Greater Mankato Growth is encouraging the public to make an informed decision by posting candidate profiles online.



Each candidate completed a profile that provides biographical information as well as a questionnaire. This opportunity will allow voters to learn more about their candidates to make a better–informed decision.



"When you have these local elections, and especially school board races, it's hard to know more about those candidates. And really how you judge them and rank them and how they align with your personal views on what you want to see in a school board candidate," Patrick Baker, Director of Government & Institutional Affairs for Greater Mankato Growth says.



If you'd like to view these profiles or learn more about the upcoming election visit the Greater Mankato Growth website.