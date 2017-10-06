New Creation Church Celebrates By Giving Back

To celebrate 50 years, an area church is giving back.

Leading up to their anniversary on Sunday, New Creation World Outreach Church in North Mankato has spent the last five days giving back. They've collected items to donate to Options for Women, CADA House and visited Ecumen Prairie Hill Assisted Living in St. Peter. This Saturday they will clean up Sibley Park. Giving back is what New Creation Church was built on.



"Founders of this church 50 years ago started as missionaries in Papua New Guinea and they were there for 12 years and when they came back to the states, they really felt led here to Mankato to plant a church and in honor of our roots of giving and going that's what we decided to do."



To wrap up their celebration, this Sunday, one hundred percent of the offering taken during Sunday service will be donated to the North Mankato police force.

--KEYC News 12