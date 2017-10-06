New Ulm Debuts 'Floating Pumpkin Patch'

Bobbing for apples is a time–honored Halloween game... but the New Ulm Park and Rec Department is taking it to a whole new level!

The department held their first–ever Floating Pumpkin Patch on Friday.

Instead of searching a field for their favorite pumpkin, kids of all ages took to the pool at the city's Rec center.

Then they got to deck it out with all sorts of fun items at the decorating station.

'Kids love to go out and hunt for their pumpkin,’ says Program Supervisor Joseph Schugel. ‘but kids also love water and to swim. So this combines both of those.'

Schugel says based on this year's success, the floating pumpkin patch will probably be back next year.

