(2) Marshall Cruises to 37-7 Victory Over St. Peter

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The second ranked Marshall Tigers in Class AAAA raveled to St. Peter for a battle with the Class AAA Saints Friday night.

Tigers ran all over the Saints on a wet evening.

Marshall wins 37-7 over St. Peter improving to 6-0.

