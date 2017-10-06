Bluejays Bounce Back With Shutout Win Over Hubmen

The Waseca Bluejays dropped just out of the state rankings this week following their loss last week in Marshall to the 2nd ranked Tigers.

Tonight, the Jays returned to Waseca looking to return to their winning ways against the Jordan Hubmen.

Moisture played a big factor in this one as Saiveon Williamson loses the ball but makes up for it, picking it up and then throwing a defender to the side as he rumbles his way into the red zone.

The Hubmen would stand tall on defense as Marcus Houdek sheds his block and lays a big hit on Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez to hold the Jays off the scoreboard.

On offense, Jonathan Draheim finds John Huss on a delayed screen as he follows his blockers and runs for a Hubmen first down.

However, Waseca would pull away as Rodriguez calls his own number on this play helping lead the Jays to a 20-0 shutout victory.

- KEYC 12