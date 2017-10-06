JWP Earns 1st Win Of The Year, 22-0

Both the Chargers and Bulldogs were looking for their first win of the season.

With J-W-P already up 6-0, they were looking for more toward the end of the first half as Sam Eustice finds Kain Oliver near the sideline.

M-V-L's defense would capitalize though as Tim Reed loses the ball and gets recovered by Luke Peterson, to keep the deficit at 6.

In the 3rd quarter, Andrew Fisel decided to give his team a boost on defense as he picks off Matt Munsen and with help from his teammates, takes it all the way back to put the Bulldogs up two scores.

That would be all they needed as Eustice and the ground game give the Bulldogs their first victory on the year, winning 22-0.

