Cleveland Grinds Out A 19-0 Win Over Nicollet

In a mucky, sloppy one in Nicollet, the Cleveland Clippers were able to beat the Raiders 19-0 Friday night.
The two teams traded four turnovers before Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet hit Danny McCabe for the first points on the board.
Kopet finished 16-28, for 219 yards and 2 TDs.
Austin Plonsky finished the game with 148 yards receiving on 8 catches, including a touchdown.
-- KEYC News 12
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015, WorldNow and KEYC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.