Cleveland Grinds Out A 19-0 Win Over Nicollet

In a mucky, sloppy one in Nicollet, the Cleveland Clippers were able to beat the Raiders 19-0 Friday night.

The two teams traded four turnovers before Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet hit Danny McCabe for the first points on the board.

Kopet finished 16-28, for 219 yards and 2 TDs.

Austin Plonsky finished the game with 148 yards receiving on 8 catches, including a touchdown.

-- KEYC News 12