Dahl Inducted Into Mankato East Hall Of Fame

After nine year career in the NFL, the Cougar football/basketball/track star is honored by his alma mater
After nine year career in the NFL, the Cougar football/basketball/track star is honored by his alma mater
Tigers ran all over the Saints on a wet evening.
Tigers ran all over the Saints on a wet evening.
The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley to replace injured rookie Dalvin Cook.
The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley to replace injured rookie Dalvin Cook.
Cardinals host I-90 Cross Country Invite.
Cardinals host I-90 Cross Country Invite.
An explosive offense featuring two of the top players in the state paired with a stingy defense is a formula for success. Through five weeks, the Marshall football team is perfect on the season outscoring opponents 291–13.
An explosive offense featuring two of the top players in the state paired with a stingy defense is a formula for success. Through five weeks, the Marshall football team is perfect on the season outscoring opponents 291–13.
West wins 5-0.
West wins 5-0.
The Mankato West girls soccer team is chasing history, aiming to be the first squad in school history to finish a season undefeated.
The Mankato West girls soccer team is chasing history, aiming to be the first squad in school history to finish a season undefeated.
Minnesota left All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano off its roster for the Twins' AL wild-card playoff game against the New York Yankees after he failed to fully recover from an injured left shin.
Minnesota left All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano off its roster for the Twins' AL wild-card playoff game against the New York Yankees after he failed to fully recover from an injured left shin.